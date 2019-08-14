Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fiore Funeral Home
303 Main St
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Silva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph F. Silva Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph F. Silva Jr. Obituary
Oneida Castle: Joseph F. Silva, Jr. at the age of 61, of 67 Seneca Street, Oneida Castle, N.Y. 13421 died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. He was the son of Joseph and Ernestine Russell, Silva, Sr. and was born in Brockton, Mass. Joseph was once employed as a cook at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Wampsville, N.Y. for many years prior to his illness. Surviving is his fiance Lena Wilson of Oneida Castle, his mother Tina Lewis and two sisters, Donna Simon and Debbie Sullivan all of Haines City, Florida, 33844. A funeral service will be held in Haines City, Florida. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100a http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-f-silva-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now