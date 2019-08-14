|
|
Oneida Castle: Joseph F. Silva, Jr. at the age of 61, of 67 Seneca Street, Oneida Castle, N.Y. 13421 died Friday, August 9, 2019 at his home. He was the son of Joseph and Ernestine Russell, Silva, Sr. and was born in Brockton, Mass. Joseph was once employed as a cook at the Knotty Pine Restaurant in Wampsville, N.Y. for many years prior to his illness. Surviving is his fiance Lena Wilson of Oneida Castle, his mother Tina Lewis and two sisters, Donna Simon and Debbie Sullivan all of Haines City, Florida, 33844. A funeral service will be held in Haines City, Florida. The Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. is in charge of the arrangements. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100a http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-f-silva-jr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019