Joseph Gregory Baron, son of George and Agnes Baltusnik was born in Oneida, New York on March 7th, 1937 and died February 24th, 2020.He attended Stockbridge Valley High School (class of 1958) and was a competitive athlete in football, basketball and baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals wanted to sign him for their roster. Instead he went to Penn State (class of 1962) where he received a double degree, majoring in geophysics. He was a member of Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. He took part in the international geophysical year and traveled all over the world collecting data.Then he was employed by Lockheed Martin Marietta(contractors for NASA). Greg and another geologist were responsible for selecting the site and alternative sites when Astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon. After working on all 13 Apollo flights, he worked for Homeland Security 22 years and traveled to airports monitoring security systems across the country.He is survived by his wife of 54 years, MaryAnn, their four children, Emily, Ben, Blake and Elizabeth, sister’s Janice of Kirkland, WA, Sarah of Orange, CA and brother Jim of Ashland, OR. And 7 grandchildren. We will miss his inquiring mind and his dedication to his work mapping the ocean depths and exploring the mysteries of outer space. A celebration of his life was held in Silver Spring MD. http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-gregory-baron
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020