Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony's-St. Agnes Church
421 Tilden Ave.
Utica, NY
Calling hours
Following Services
St. Anthony's-St. Agnes Church
421 Tilden Ave.
Utica, NY
Joseph J. Monaco Jr. Obituary
Joseph J. Monaco, Jr. 69, of Clinton, NY departed this life on August 20, 2019.Services Monday August 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St Anthony’s- St. Agnes Church, Utica, NY. The family will greet guests after the mass. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at St. Casmir & St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY. Donations can be made to Steven Swan Humane.Arrangements are under the guidance of the John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. To send an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019
