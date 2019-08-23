|
Joseph J. Monaco, Jr. 69, of Clinton, NY departed this life on August 20, 2019.Services Monday August 26 at 10:30 a.m. at St Anthony’s- St. Agnes Church, Utica, NY. The family will greet guests after the mass. Interment will be at the convenience of the family at St. Casmir & St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Whitesboro, NY. Donations can be made to Steven Swan Humane.Arrangements are under the guidance of the John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. To send an online message of sympathy go to www.johnlmattfuneralhome.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019