VERNON- Joseph K. Burback, 78, of Vernon, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his home. He was born Sept. 3, 1941, in Oneida; the son of the late W. Kenneth and Jennie L. Bandrowsky Burback. He was a graduate of VVS High School Class of 1960 and took classes at Morrisville State College under an independent study program. Joe was employed with Arnott and Phelps General Store, worked on the family farm for many years and retired as a Milk Inspector from Hinman Farm Products, Inc. in Deansboro. He was a former parishioner of St. Mary's of the Irish Ridge Catholic Church. Joe always greeted everyone with a smile and had a great outlook on life. He is survived by three nephews, Kenneth and Christopher Burback, both of Vernon and Garrett Burback of Pulaski; two great-nieces, Samantha and Kaitlyn Burback; one great-nephew, Kyle Burback; several aunts and cousins; and longtime friends, Bill Scott and Ken Frost. Joe was predeceased by his brother, Gary Burback in 1993. Calling hours will be Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Ave., Oneida. A graveside service will be held Thursday at 2 p.m. at St. Mary's Irish Ridge Cemetery, Verona, with Deacon James M. Chappell officiating. CDC and NYS guidelines will be followed at visitation and graveside service. Joe would like to thank, Dunn's Bar & Grill, Sweet Temptations, Nothing Fancy, Apple Betty's, Black Stallion, Johnny's Pier 31 and Burton's Live Stock, as well as Debra Highers, Melodie Robinson and Timothy Burback, for all their kindness over the years. He would also like to extend appreciation to all the individuals who were involved in providing such great care and love to him. A special thank you is also extended to Dr. Keith Marshall, Dr. James Vanderhoof and Hospice & Palliative Care for their personal care and attention. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com