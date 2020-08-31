CANASTOTA- Joseph M. Basilio, Jr., 83 formerly of Canastota, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in the Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Syracuse, where he had been a resident for the past six months. Funeral services will be held11 AM, Friday, at the family plot family, in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to attend, since there are no hours of visitation. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 300 South Peterboro Street, Canastota. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
