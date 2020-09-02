1/
Joseph S. Lumbrazo
ONEIDA- Joseph S. Lumbrazo, Jr., 38, Route 365, died Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence after suffering an unknown medical related episode. Funeral services will be held 3 PM, Saturday (9/12/2020) from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Michael Usborne, officiating. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of the Oneida Dispatch. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-s-lumbrazo

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Campbell-Dean Funeral Home
260 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-4020
