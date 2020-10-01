Joseph S. Tornatore -(aka: Joe T; Airport Joe), passed away peacefully on 9/27/20 in McKinney, TX at the age of 89.He was born on April 2, 1931 to James and Santa (Farfaglia) Tornatore in Canastota, NY; where he chose to stay and live his whole life.Joe was part of the 101st Airborne division where he served as a Paratrooper. He did some boxing in his younger years but his true passions, second to his family of course, included a love for flying airplanes, being a pilot and also teaching pilot lessons for many people when he managed the Canastota Airport for nearly a decade, years ago.He was also an avid golfer until well into his 80’s and enjoyed bowling at the Canastota Hi Way Bowling Alley on leagues for almost 6 decades. He is survived by his wife Davita (Howe) Tornatore of McKinney, TX, one daughter, Tifini Tornatore-Moyer of New Albany, OH and a son, Joseph Ty Tornatore and his wife Thu of McKinney, TX, as well as his grandchildren, Jenni Le and Kane Tornatore of McKinney, TX, Shayla Moyer of New Albany, OH and a great granddaughter, Serena of McKinney, TX. In addition, several wonderful and special nieces, nephews, cousins and many other extended family members, also friends, all to numerous to mention.He was sadly predeceased by a daughter Michelle (Micki) Tornatore this year on 2/24/20. Also by two Brothers, Dominick Pulverenti of Canastota, NY, and Anthony (Tony) Tornatore of Wampsville, NY, and one sister Jennie Contrera of Auburn, NY.Joe was a very hard-worker. He worked in construction most all of his life. Although he worked hard even after retirement still always finding ways to keep busy, he loved and enjoyed life like no other. Time wasn’t much of a factor for him because it was important for him to stop and smell the roses showing his true appreciation for Life. His love, kindness, smile, laughter and his ability to care for others, as he always did, was contagious. He was always smiling and positive no matter what life brought his way.A genuinely kind and appreciative man who didn’t treat or consider a stranger to be a stranger. The Legacy he left will Never be forgotten. He based his life on being decent and kind to all. You’re always remembered for being “KIND,” and that he was, and will always be forever remembered.There is a small family ceremony planned in private to be determined at a later date. Cards and condolences can be sent to: The Tornatore Family at 1216 Evers Dr. McKinney, TX 75071 http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-s-tornatore