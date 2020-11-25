1/
Joseph Vangelder
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ONEIDA- Joseph Vangelder age 73 of 340 Genesee Street, Oneida, N.Y. died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. Joseph was born July 31, 1947 in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Lyman and Hilda Terry Vangelder. At one time he was employed at Job Connections Service for several years. Joseph enjoyed talking and meeting many friends at the Oneida Fire Department and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. Joseph was a resident of Oneida for 30 years and was well known in the area. Joseph is survived by one sister Dottie Mae Weigert. A memorial services will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 5 p.m., at the Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 5:00 pm prior to the funeral. Burial will be made in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons, N.Y. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-vangelder

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Calling hours
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
30
Memorial service
05:00 PM
Fiore Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fiore Funeral Home
303 Main St
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved