ONEIDA- Joseph Vangelder age 73 of 340 Genesee Street, Oneida, N.Y. died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse, N.Y. Joseph was born July 31, 1947 in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Lyman and Hilda Terry Vangelder. At one time he was employed at Job Connections Service for several years. Joseph enjoyed talking and meeting many friends at the Oneida Fire Department and was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. Joseph was a resident of Oneida for 30 years and was well known in the area. Joseph is survived by one sister Dottie Mae Weigert. A memorial services will be held Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 5 p.m., at the Fiore Funeral Home, 303 Main Street, Oneida, N.Y. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 4:00 to 5:00 pm prior to the funeral. Burial will be made in Elmwood Cemetery in Lyons, N.Y. Fiore Funeral Home 303 Main Street Oneida, N.Y. 13421 315-363-6100 http://www.lastingmemories.com/joseph-vangelder