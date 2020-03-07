|
Morrisville:Joseph W. Clair, 83, a resident of Crouse Community Center, passed away peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on Thursday, March 5, 2020.Joe was born in Knoxboro, on March 11, 1936, the son of the late Charles and Susan Connors Clair. He was raised in Oriskany Falls and attend Oriskany Falls High School. He married Elva S. Roher, in Oriskany Falls in 1956. Their cherished union lasted 53 years, until Elva's passing in 2009. Joe never had to work a day of his life, because his career was his passion, for 50 plus years caring for race horses. He would travel where there was a race, and was well known in race horsing circles. Joe and Elva spent many years living on Fearon Road, where Joe enjoyed caring for his home and a well-manicured lawn. He was also an excellent leather- smith creating horse bridles and other accessories. In recent years his home was Crouse Community Center. Joe's personality allowed him to bond instantly with many of the residents. They will miss his daily visits, his stories, and most of all, his quick sense of humor. Joe enjoyed his family time with his children, but especially any time that could be spent with his grandchildren.Joe is survived by his children and their spouses, Charles Clair of Syracuse, Patrick Clair of Ocala, FL, Beth and Bill Mettler of Morrisville, Colleen LaMunion and Terry Arnold of Edgewater, FL, Michael and Karen Clair of Baltimore, MD; his sisters, Rosie Clair and Kathleen Cossette, both of Oriskany Falls; his brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Millie Clair of Oriskany Falls; 14 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his soul mate of 53 years, Elva; his parents, Charles and Susan; his daughter-in-law, Robin Clair; and his beloved granddaughter, Heidi Beth Prosser. Joe was also predeceased by his constant canine companion, Katie.In keeping with Joe's wishes, his visitation and service will be privately held with cremation to follow at the Waterville Crematory. There will be a Celebration of Joe's Life to be held on March 21, 2020 from 2PM until 5 Pm at Quack's Village Inn, 7239 Route 20, in the Village of Madison. In Joe's spirit and wishes, all are welcome, with casual attire requested. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Paul Funeral Home of Madison. To offer a condolence or share a memory, please visit:Paulfuneralhome.net
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020