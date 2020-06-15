CANASTOTA - Josephine Cretaro, 94, went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, June 14, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Born in Canastota, on April 26, 1926, she was the daughter of Matteo and Carolina Minopoli Ippolito. A lifelong resident of Canastota, Josephine was a graduate of Canastota High School. She married Edward Cretaro in Canastota, on October 9,1948. Mr. Cretaro died on August 7, 2006.Prior to her retirement in 1988, Josephine was employed with Oneida Limited, Silversmiths. She was a member of Crossroads Community Church, maintained a deep faith in Jesus Christ, enjoyed her lunches and bible studies with friends and loved her time spent with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Surviving are her two daughters, Joanne Cretaro and Barbara (Brett) Olden; her three sons, Edward Cretaro, Richard (Debbie) Cretaro and William (Vicky) Cretaro; her sister, Angeline Nastasi; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ernest and Gertrude Cretaro; eighteen grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by four sisters, Anne Staiano, Nancy Staiano, Kay Di George and her twin sister, Rose La Clair and her brother, Louis Ippolito.Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Agatha’s Cemetery. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Crossroads Community Church, 1751 Fyler Road, Chittenango, NY 13037 or Greater Lenox Ambulance Service, Box 382, Canastota, NY 13032. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., Canastota.To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-cretaro
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.