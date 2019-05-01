|
|
ONEIDA- Josephine E. Costanza, 89, of Lenox Avenue, passed away late Monday night, April 29, 2019, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health, where she had been a resident for the past two months.Born in Oneida on January 10, 1930, she was the daughter of Charles and Josephine Sugar Costanza. A lifelong resident of Oneida, Josephine was educated in Oneida High School.Prior to her retirement, Josephine was employed with the Extended Care Facility in housekeeping. Josephine enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and knitting, especially making slippers for her great nieces and nephews, which they affectionately call “Aunt Josie slippers”. She was an avid bingo player and loved to cook and bake.Josephine was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church, where she had received all of her sacraments.Surviving are: one sister, Mary Reiter of Oneida; two brothers and one sister-in-law, Michael Costanza of Canastota and Carl and Patricia Ann Costanza of Oneida many nieces and nephews, including a special niece and nephew, Joyce Rossi and Jeremiah Costanza; several great nieces and nephews and numerous “bingo friends”. She was predeceased by one brother, Joseph Costanza and four sisters, Micheleen Costanza, Connie Brownell, Santa Best and Ida Cook.Funeral services will be held 1PM Friday, May 3, 2019, from St. Joseph’s Church, where the funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Richard Kapral, pastor, Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday, from 12-1PM, prior to the funeral Mass. Contributions may be made to the St. Joseph’s Memorial Fund or to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-e-costanza
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on May 2, 2019