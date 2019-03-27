CANASTOTA - Josephine M. Alexander, 98, formerly of 400 Lamb Avenue, Canastota, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019, at Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility, following a lengthy illness. She was born on April 11, 1920, in Utica, the daughter of the late Frank and Theresa (Tianello) Alicandro.Josephine spent her early years in Utica and Canastota, attending the Canastota schools. She lived in New Hartford from 1967 to 2006, before returning to Canastota. Josephine had been a resident of the Extended Care since 2009.She worked for Oneida Limited Silversmiths in Sherrill for 35 years, retiring in 1982.Josephine was a former member of St. Thomas Church, and the Womens Club in New Hartford, and was a volunteer at the Presbyterian Home in New Hartford. She was more recently a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota.She was an avid reader, and enjoyed doing word search, and playing bingo.Surviving are: one brother, Thomas Alicandro of Canastota; one sister-in-law, Maude Alesandro of Columbus, IN; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Josephine was predeceased by one brother, Dominic Alesandro, and three sisters, Victoria Soriano, Mary Riva, and Nancy Mullen.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at St. Agatha’s Church, Canastota, where a funeral mass will be held. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes, Pastor of St. Agatha’s Church, will officiate. Interment will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. There will be no calling hours, however, the family will greet friends at a luncheon at the Church Center following the interment. Arrangements are under the supervision of the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the church. J. HOMER BALL FUNERAL HOME, INC. Canastota A Trust 100 Family Owned Funeral Home http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-m-alexander Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary