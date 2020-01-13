|
|
CANASTOTA . . . Josephine A. “Jay” Passante, 86, of 204 N. Main Street, Canastota, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born on January 23, 1933, in Canastota, the daughter of the late Vincent and Agatha “Ida” (Leonardi) Giufre. Jay has lived in Canastota all of her life, and attended the Canastota schools. She worked in the family business, V. Giufre & Sons Produce, for 20 years. Jay was a member of St. Agatha’s Church in Canastota. She was an excellent cook, and most enjoyed Sunday dinners with the family. Her family and friends were very important to her. She was especially blessed to experience the birth of her two great grandchildren and be an integral part of their lives. Jay married Samuel J. “Bunny” Passante on November 27, 1952, in Canastota. Surviving besides her husband of 67 years, Sam, are: one son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Sandy Passante of Canastota; one daughter and son-in-law, Mary and Patrick James of Oneida; one brother and sister-in-law, Carmen and Muriel Giufre of Fayetteville; one sister, Mary Cesario of Stuart, FL; one sister-in-law, Rose Lucarelli of Canastota; beloved grandchildren, Alyse and Joseph DiGeorge of Canastota, and Kayla and Joshua Duffy of Cazenovia; beloved great grandchildren, Joseph Michael DiGeorge, and Arianna Jae Duffy; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jay was predeceased by four brothers, Anthony Giufre, Salvatore “Sam” Giufre, Frank “Sharkie” Giufre, and Giuseppe Giufre; two sisters, Freida Buda, and Angeline Starks; three brothers-in-law, Nicholas Passante, George Awad, and Aldo Lucarelli. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020, at St. Agatha’s Church, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota. The Rev. Stephen P. Wirkes will officiate. Burial will be in St. Agatha’s Cemetery, Canastota. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the J. Homer Ball Funeral Home, Inc., 201 James Street, Canastota. In Jay’s memory, contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY, 990 7th North Street, Liverpool, NY 13088, or to St. Agatha’s Church Bereavement Ministry, 329 N. Peterboro Street, Canastota, NY 13032, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share condolences at jhomerballfuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-jay-a-passante
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020