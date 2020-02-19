|
Verona: Josephine S. Staley; with profound sadness we announce that our Josephine, our loving and devoted mother, wife, grandmother and friend to all those whose lives she touched passed away on February 17, 2020. She passed peacefully while sleeping, she was ninety years old.Josephine was born in Rome, New York in 1928 to John and Ida Gamasta. She witnessed incredible changes in the world and loved to experience life to the fullest.Josephine learned to fly airplanes, she was an avid golfer who loved to travel, read books sew quilts and spend time with her family.Josephine was married to her husband Carl Staley on February 14, 1953 and the couple shared sixty-seven years together.Josephine and Carl had four daughters together who they raised to be fearless, loving and independent, Patti (Staley) and her husband Spencer Williams, Kathryn (Staley) and her husband Jason Brown, Amy Staley of San Pedro, CA and Susan (Staley) and her husband William DeFazio of Sylvan Beach. Josephine was a doting grandmother and great grandmother to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and eight fur grand babies.She loved her caretakers dearly from Bethany Gardens Nursing Home and her friend Sarah. Her daughters Kathryn and Patti were her constant caretakers and companions.There will be no public visitation. A small private service will be held for friends and family. In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in honor to the Bethany Gardens Nursing Home, 800 W. Chestnut Street, Rome, NY, 13440. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/josephine-s-staley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020