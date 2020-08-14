1/1
Joy C. Thompson
CANASTOTA- Joy C. Thompson, 88, of Canastota passed away July 26, 2020 at the Oneida Healthcare Center. Born in Syracuse, Joy was a life resident of the Lakeport area. Early in her work career she was a secretary at General Electric and later was employed 25 years in the food service department of the Chittenango Central School District. Joy was a devou member of the Oneida Lake Congregational Church serving with the Willing Workers and the choir. Joy loved being on Oneida Lake and was an avid swimmer and water skier into her later years. She is survived by her son, Timothy Thompson of Canastota; her daughter, Lisa Baker (Tom) of Elbridge; her sister, Eileen Froass (Pete) of Oneida; her grandchildren, Eric Olsen (Alexia Strzalka) and Heather Baker and her great-grandchildren, Lazaras Olsen and Raina Olsen; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband Donald Thompson and her sister Verna Pexton. Memorial services will be 1p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at the G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive, Chittenango. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. A calling hour will be 12 to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing will be required. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Oneida Lake Congregational Church, Rt. 31, Canastota, N.Y., 13032. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/joy-c-thompson

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
AUG
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
G. F. Zimmer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
G. F. Zimmer Funeral Home
702 Legion Dr
Chittenango, NY 13037
315-687-3366
August 14, 2020
Bob,
My heartfelt condolences to you and your family on your father's passing. I am so sorry for your loss.
Dick Weber
August 12, 2020
Blessed & thankful to have known Aunt Joy! You will be missed, but held in our hearts.

“Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth.” Psalm 100

Much Love, Bill, Kris, Blake, Emily & Cooper
Kristen Froass
Family
August 10, 2020
A lovely lady.
Sue Hamilton
Friend
