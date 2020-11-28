ONEIDA- Joyce A. Eddy, 77, of Creek Road, passed peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family.Born in December 19, 1942, she was the daughter of Clyde and Virginia Elder Woodward. A lifelong resident of Oneida, Joyce attended Oneida High School. She married Ernest G. Eddy in Durhamville on August 26, 1984.Joyce was a member of the Durhamville Baptist Church.Surviving are beside her husband Ernest, are her three daughters, Judy (Bill) Specht of Durhamville, Joanne (Marty) Taber of Oneida and Susan (Todd) Russ of Oneida; her step daughters, Wendy (Warren) Noble of Eaton and Penny (Randy) Aber of Oklahoma City, OK; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her three sisters, Alice (Jack) Foeppel of Canastota, Robin (Mike) Clancy of Verona and Sherry Stone of Oneida Castle; her brother, Clyde (Deb) Woodward of Sherrill; and several nieces and nephews.Funeral services will be held 12 Noon, Wednesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Robert Casler, officiating. Spring interment will be made in Sunnyside Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 10 AM-12 Noon, Wednesday. Contributions may be made to the Madison County Office for the Aging SNACK Program, 138 Dominick Bruno Avenue, Canastota, NY 13032. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings including the mouth and nose will be enforced, social distancing will be required and adjusted capacity will be maintained. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
