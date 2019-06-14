|
Joyce B. Rowe Tallman 91, of Okeechobee, Florida passed away on Friday, May 31 at Salerno Bay Nursing Home in Stuart, FL.
Born May 7, 1928 to William Jesse Rowe and Viola Rowe of Verona Beach. On Feb. 25, 1972 she was united in marriage to Kenneth Tallman. They enjoyed camping and traveling to Hawaii and going on cruises, but most of all enjoyed her homes in Oneida and Okeechobee, Florida.
She was educated in Oneida schools and worked at Oneida Ltd. and retired from Ames Dept. Store after 19 years.
Joyce was a loving and devoted mother to her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Kenneth, her children: daughter Cynthia (Donald) Barker, son Ernest (Lori) Butler, son Joseph (Heather) Tallman, Rosalie Tallman, Lauren (Barb) Tallman; 12 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She is also survived by brother William Rowe of Oneida and sister Viola Head of Rome.
She was predeceased by brother Vincent Rowe, sister Lucille (Jeanette) Gizzo and infant sister Virginia Rowe.
She will be cremated and buried at a later date in Oneida.
Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 15, 2019