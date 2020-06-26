WAMPSVILLE - Joyce M. Lockhart, 90, Daniels Drive, died Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.Born in Chateaugay, on March 15, 1930, she was the daughter of Frank O. and Stella Barnes Dibble. A resident of the area since 1966, moving from Sylvan Beach, Joyce was educated in Ogdensburg. She married John Lockhart in Potsdam, on August 1949. John passed away on June 23, 1988.Joyce was a homemaker. She enjoyed classic TV shows, collected dolls and angels, loved to knit, and worshipped her quality time with her family.Surviving are, a son, Jack Lockhart of Camden and very close friend Heidi Westcott of Lee Center; a step-daughter, Naomi Harrison-Gagnon of Rome; several grandchildren, Sandra Harp-Davis, Marion Barbano, Danield P. Harp, Michael J. Kanasola Jr., Joyce M. Cromp, John Kanasola, Robert J. Lockhart Jr., Kelly Allen-Lockhart, Sherry Hicks, Jamie Richmond, Steven Richmond, Chuck Myers, Renee Myers, John Myers, Chelsea Croniser, Hunter Croniser, Kaitlyn Croniser, Jacob Croniser, Dawson Croniser, and Bentley Westcott; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by three daughters, Donna Myers, Joyce Kanasola, and Sandra Ciani, and a son, Robert Lockhart. The family wishes to acknowledge Sandy Harp-Davis, Joyce Cromp, and especially Linda Simmons who went beyond the norm, during her time of need. Funeral services will be held 1 PM, Tuesday from the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida, with the Reverend Steven James, officiating. Interment will be made at Glenwood Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, prior to the funeral service. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facial masks must be worn, and social distancing will be requested. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Road, Syracuse, NY 13204. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/joyce-m-lockhart
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.