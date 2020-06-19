Joyce Whitcomb

Joyce W. Whitcomb, 81, of Oneida, passed away peacefully on Thursday afternoon, June 18, 2020, at the Abraham House in Rome.She was born on August 8, 1938, in Rome, the daughter of Joseph and Catherine Koenig Wilkes. Joyce was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1956.On December 7, 1957, Joyce was united in marriage to James C. “Butch” Whitcomb, Sr., in St. Helena’s Church. Mr. Whitcomb passed away on August 9, 2011.Joyce was a communicant of St. Joseph’s Church.She was a clerk for Madison County Dept of Social Services and then worked as a receptionist for Haircrafters for several years.Joyce’s greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Surviving are her daughters, Robyn (Mark) Barbano, and Terry (Paul) Maphia, both of Oneida; a son-in-law, Chad Wallace, of Oneida; a daughter-in-law, Rebecca Whitcomb, of Copperas Cove, TX; fifteen grandchildren, Nickalaus (Lenka) Wallace, Ashley (Doug) Wilson, Jr., John Barbano, Steven (Chelsea) Barbano, Andrew (Kelly) Barbano, Daniel Barbano, Michelle (Kurt) Gray, Rachel (Jerry) Pace, Cristy (Nick Tedesco) Maphia, Michael (Erin) Whitcomb, Corey (Katie Savoy) Whitcomb, Katie Whitcomb, Brittany (Fernando Cisneros) Whitcomb, Jessica (Kaitlyn) Whitcomb, and James (Bailey) Whitcomb, III; a sister-in-law, Rosalie Wilkes, of FL; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Joyce was predeceased by two infant sons, Thomas M. Whitcomb in 1966, and Archie S. Whitcomb in 1969; a daughter, Kathy Jo Wallace in 2019; a son, James C. Whitcomb, Jr., in 2020; a grandson, David A. Wallace in 2004; two brothers, Joseph (Stephanie) Wilkes, and James Wilkes; and two sisters, Roselda (Ronald) Johnson, and Shirley Highers.Joyce’s family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at the Abraham House in Rome for the kindness and compassion shown to her in her final days.Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 11:30 AM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., where the Rev. Richard J. Kapral will officiate. Interment will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family and friends are invited and may call on Monday prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM at the funeral home, 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. Memorial contributions may be made in Joyce’s memory to the Abraham House, 417 N. Washington St., Rome, NY, 13440. www.ironsidefuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/joyce-w-whitcomb
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.