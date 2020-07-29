Vernon Center- Judith A. “Judy” Beach, age 78, beloved lifelong resident of Vernon Center passed away Monday afternoon July 27, 2020 in The Siegenthaler Center, with her daughters gently by her side 24 hours a day. She showed us all her awesome strength and brave spirit through her illness, never giving up hope.Judy was born on November 27, 1941 in Deansboro, New York, a daughter of the late Walter and Lena (Blunt) Snider. Judy graduated Vernon schools and after raising her family, spent her life working at the National Bank of Vernon, retiring in 2007 as a mortgage officer. She was then town of Vernon assessor clerk.She loved to travel, Florida being one of her favorite places to go, whether the beach or Disney World. She enjoyed bird watching, looking at pictures on facebook, lunches and shopping with friends. Judy also enjoyed spending weekends in the tranquility of the Cook camp in Forestport, NY. Sitting on a patio or porch watching nature was her favorite thing to do. She was embraced everywhere she was present.Surviving are her two daughters, Cheryl (Mark) Crane of Westmoreland, Kelly Beach (Chris McMillan) of Charlotte, NC, two grandchildren Cory (Jillian) Crane, Jill (Austin) Guptel, two great-grandchildren, Cali and Cadi, her lifelong companion, Dale K. Cook of Vernon Center, two sisters, Janet (Dick) Gilbert of Schenectady, Nancy Snider of Sherrill and brother Norman Snider and fiancé Michele Haynes-Newman of Oneida as well as numerous nieces and nephews.Judy will always be known to everyone as the classiest lady they ever met.The family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff of the Siegenthaler Center and to physical therapist and family friend, Chery Simmons for their support and care given during her illness.In keeping with Judy’s wishes private graveside services will be held at the family’s convenience in Westmoreland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Hospice and Palliative Care, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY, 13413. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-a-beach