Sherrill-Judith A. Fryer, age 79, formerly of Sherrill passed away late Thursday evening, August 1, 2019 in the Oneida Healthcare Extended Care Facility with her family at her side.She was born on December 6, 1939 in Jewell, New York, a daughter of John and Doris (Fowler) Warburton. Judy was a graduate of Canastota Schools, Utica School of Commerce and received her dental assistant certificate.On December 3, 1960 Judy and Ellsworth (Rob) Robbins were united in marriage in Herkimer, New York. Subsequently, on March 25, 1977, Judy married Stanley E. Fryer at St. John's Episcopal Church in Oneida, New York, and shared that loving vow until Stan's death on January 16, 1988.In her spare time Judy enjoyed listening to music, sewing, and needle point. She was an accomplished organist and lovingly used her skills to serve as head organist for St. John's Episcopal Church in Oneida, Trinity Episcopal Church in Canastota, and the Alliance Church in Sherrill.Surviving are her children and their spouses, Robert (Teresa) Fryer of Bethpage, NY, Karen (David) Bauder of Herkimer, NY, and Sandra Becker of Lyman, ME, nine grandchildren, one brother, Edward (Ruth) Warburton of PA, two special cousins, Virginia Lee Hyer and Suzanne (Terry) Neal, and numerous wonderful friends.As memorial and funeral services will be communicated at a later date, family and friends are invited to leave condolences and fond recollections at www.maleckifuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 4, 2019