VERNON CENTER- Judith K. (Allen) Zabele, 77, of Arquint Road, passed away on Monday evening, May 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home, after a brief illness.Born in Oneida on July 13, 1941, Judy was the daughter of Leon W. and Mabel (Peck) Allen. A lifelong resident of the area, spending time residing in Oneida Castle and many years in Durhamville until moving to their current home in Vernon Center twenty years ago, Judy was a graduate of Oneida High School, Class of 1959. She married Theodore Zabele in the Oneida Baptist Church on September 9, 1961.Upon graduating from high school, Judy completed beautician school in Syracuse and practiced cosmetology for a short time. She enjoyed gardening and bird watching and was also active with many of her children’s activities. Judy enjoyed various kinds of crafts including ceramics, sewing, needlepoint and painting.Surviving besides her husband of fifty-seven years are: two daughters and sons-in-law, Laurie Zabele and Robert Cawley of Ballston and Susan and James White of Topsham, ME; one son and daughter-in-law, David and Amy Zabele of Doylestown, PA; three grandchildren, Remy Cawley, Aidan Cawley and Tess Zabele; one brother and two sister-in-law, James and Bonnie Allen of Canastota and Linda Downer of Verona and several nieces and nephews.Graveside services will be held 11AM, Saturday, June 1, 2019, from Vernon Center Cemetery, with the Reverend Rob Casler, officiating. There will be no prior services. Contributions may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc., 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413 or to , 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/judith-k-allen-zabele
