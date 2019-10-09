|
Judy Cramer, 60, of Roanoke, VA, went home to the Fairways in Heaven on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 with her loving husband, Stephen "Ode" Cramer by her side.She was born on August 13, 1959 in Syracuse, NY to Faye (Romano) and William P. Kelly and attended Oneida City Schools. She attended Mohawk Valley Community College and graduated in 1979 with a degree in Criminal Justice.Mrs. Cramer was employed by Wells Fargo Bank in the Financial Crimes Division. She was a former member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Oneida, NY. She was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Roanoke, VA., as President of the Adult Choir and Secretary of the Pastor-Staff Relations Committee.Her interests included singing, gardening, sewing, crafts and football (especially the Miami Dolphins) but her passion was golf. She and her husband of 13 years were married in Pearisburg, VA with a golf-themed wedding and honeymooned in St. Augustine, Florida at the World Golf Hall of Fame. She was a member and past president of "Angies' Swingers" golf league at Shamrock Golf and Country Club, Oriskany, NY. She was also a member of the Oneida Castle Volunteer Fire Department Women's Auxiliary.Mrs. Cramer is survived by her sister, Kathleen Kelly of Syracuse, NY; and William P. "Buddy" Kelly, Jr. of Blacksburg, VA; brother-in-law, Gerald Babson of Blacksburg, VA; nephews, SSgt. Stephen Kelly and wife Kasey of North Pole, AK and Zachary Kelly of Katy, TX; beautiful great nephews, Harrison and Byron Kelly; a loving aunt, Patricia Combs of Manlius, NY; several cousins and lifelong friend, Jeanne R. Gostling.Visitation will be Saturday, October 12 from 10 am to 12 noon at Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, 322 Washington Avenue, Oneida. Interment will follow visitation in Oneida Castle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Habitat for Humanity, 3435 Melrose Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA 24017. http://www.lastingmemories.com/judy-cramer
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019