Vernon - Judy M. Putaski, age 73, a resident of the area for over forty-five years passed away Thursday afternoon, June 20, 2019 in St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center with her family at her side.She was born on April 22, 1946 in Rome, New York a daughter of the late C. Frederick and Shirley (Arno) McCormick and was a graduate of Oneida High School.On February 24, 1968 Judy and Donald J. Putaski were united in marriage in St. Helena’s Church of Sherrill and shared that vow of over fifty-one years together.Prior to her retirement Judy was employed in the inspection department of Oneida Limited Silversmiths for over thirty years.In her spare time she enjoyed camping.Surviving are her husband, Donald J. Putaski, son; DJ Putaski and daughter-in-law Dianne, daughter Kelly (Putaski) Zuniga, and two wonderful grandchildren Dion and Danny.In keeping with Judy’s wishes there will be no calling hours and no funeral services. She will be donating her body to SUNY Upstate Health Science. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com. MALECKI FUNERAL HOME VERNON, NY http://www.lastingmemories.com/judy-m-putaski
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on June 23, 2019