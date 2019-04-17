|
Julie Theresa Nasci Hawkins passed away suddenly April 12, 2019. A non-smoker all her life, Julie was diagnosed with incurable NSC Lung Cancer in the Spring of 2017. Julie had been fighting a fierce, courageous battle against the cancer, constantly defying it, overcoming the obstacles, and rising to meet all of the challenges with which the cancer confronted her; as she continued to live her life as she had always done- joyfully! Julie was appreciative of others, and was enthusiastically encouraging of every endeavor made by her family, friends, and co-workers. Julie was a highly skilled nurse, who used her skills and deep concern for others, in caring for her patients at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. Julie was born in Syracuse, the daughter of Shirley C. Nasci and the late Gaetano F. Nasci. She grew up in the Hamlet of Greenway, Rome, NY, and attended Vernon-Verona-Sherrill Central Schools. Julie was a talented musician, performing in many VVS and County Ensembles, including: Orchestra, Band, Chorus, Pit Band, and the VVS Jazz Ensemble- playing violin, flute, and piano. Julie played the organ for Mass and weddings at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, Verona. Julie was also a candy striper at Rome Memorial Hospital.Julie attended D'Youville College in Buffalo, NY, where she earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing, and where she met her future husband, Royce Hawkins. Julie's career as R.N. at Crouse Hospital began when Julie was just 21. She continued her education to become a Certified Oncology Nurse, and continued at Crouse Hospital until Sept., 2016, when she underwent knee surgery. The cancer diagnosis led to her early retirement in Spring, 2017. Julie and Royce were married in D'Youville Chapel, Buffalo, on November 2, 1985. Together they raised three children in Syracuse. Julie's great love of music was shared by Royce and their children. All three children are very talented musically, and Julie used her musical knowledge and skills to advise and guide her children in their music endeavors. Julie kept her positive, joyful and sunny outlook on life right through her last day. She loved 'blue sky and sunshine' days; she loved to walk. She took pride in her home, and enjoyed seeing her tulips and gladioli grow. She refused to dwell on anything negative and chose to not use her energy on being angry about the cancer and all the battles she needed to fight. Julie is survived by her mother, Shirley C. Nasci of Rome; husband, Royce Leroy Hawkins of Syracuse; children: Camilla Nicole Hawkins and son-in-law, Daniel Curtin of San Francisco, CA; Cassandra Noelle Hawkins (Andrew Garcia) of Arlington, VA; Ishmael Hawkins (Lillian Phan) of Syracuse; siblings, MaryAngela Nasci, John T. Nasci (Susan), and James A. Nasci, all of Rome, Matthew D. Nasci(Becky) of Verona, Anna L. Nasci of Bethpage; nieces and nephews, Josh, Aubrey, Tano, Matt, Jake, Andrew, Jennifer, Cynthia, Emily, Kennadie, and Hunter. Julie's funeral took place on April 15th. Julie is buried at Oakwood Cemetery, Syracuse, NY. There will be a celebration of Julie's life to be held in the near future. Contributions may be made to the LUNGevity Foundation via lungevity.org. FARONE & SON Inc Funeral Home has arrangements.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019