June H. Stanton, 100, of Clinton, formerly of Cleveland Ave., Oneida, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the Lutheran Home in Clinton where she had been a resident since 2013.Private graveside services will be held at Valley View Cemetery. There are no calling hours. Memorial contributions may be made in June’s memory to the Lutheran Home Activities Fund, 108 Utica St., Clinton, NY, 13323. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 27 to May 28, 2020.