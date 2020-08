Vernon Center- Karen Yvonne (Slabaugh) Linton, age 75, of Vernon Center passed away peacefully in her home Monday August 24, with her loving family by her side, following a difficult battle with an autoimmune disease. In keeping with the families wishes a private gathering will be held at the family’s convenience. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com