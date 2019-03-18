|
Oneida—Karl A. Klish, 56, of N. Lake St., Oneida, died Sunday afternoon, March 17, 2019, in Oneida Health Hospital where he had been a medical patient for the last four days following a brief battle with cancer.Karl was born on October 9, 1962, in Oneida, the son of Felex and Dorothy Zook Klish. A lifelong resident of the area, he attended Oneida school.Karl had been employed in the autobody shop for SUN Chevrolet in Chittenango from January 2010 until going out on disability in December 2018. He had previously been employed at Burns Brothers Contractors in Syracuse.Karl had attended St. Francis Church in Durhamville prior to its closing. He loved to ride motorcycles and do woodworking Surviving are his mother, Dorothy, of Oneida; his brothers and sisters, Rosemary (Frank) Aubeuf of Wampsville, Peter (Cookie) Klish, of Cortez, CO, Jude Klish, of Oneida, Ray Klish and Rhonda Sharlette, of Oneida, Anne (Bruce) Herb, of Oneida, Christopher (Loreen) Klish, of Oneida, Joe (Stephanie) Klish, of Verona, Maria Klish, of Jewell, Patrick Klish, of Oneida, Felix (Tanya) Klish, of Oneida and Christian Klish and Renee Ecker, of Winterhaven, FL; two aunts, Frances Guy and Amelia Wittman; and special nieces, nephews and cousins.Karl was pre-deceased by his father and one brother, Martin, who died in infancy.The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Oneida Health for the compassion and comfort show to Karl in his final days.Private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be made in St. Francis Cemetery, Durhamville. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Oneida Healthcare Foundation P.O. Box 705, Oneida, NY, 13421. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral home, Inc., 342 Main Street, Oneida, NY, 13421.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019