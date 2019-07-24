|
|
Katharine "Kathie" (Patrick) Tierney, 73, of Verona, passed from this life on July 22, 2019, after a brief and courageous fight against cancer. She was born on May 18, 1946, to Adaline Patrick (Griffith) and Donald Patrick, both of whom predeceased her, and she was a lifelong Verona area resident. She was a 1964 graduate of VVS and attended Broome Community College studying dental hygiene. Early in her career, Kathie worked as a dental assistant for a number of years, taught first communion classes for many years at Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Church, and took great joy in later years providing educational support for special needs children. Kathie and Thomas Tierney were married on September 17, 1966, and they shared 52 loving years together creating wonderful memories supporting their children and grandchildren's activities, camping in the Adirondacks and at the St. Lawrence River, snowmobiling, boating, and traveling, spending recent winters in Arizona exploring the beauty of the desert southwest. Surviving are her spouse, Thomas; children, Patrick (Nena) of Harpers Ferry, WV, Sean (Kellie) of Round Lake, NY, Bryn (Christina) of Marana, AZ, and Kaitlin (Karen) of Crofton, MD; grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, and Finley; an uncle and aunt, Gerald and Louise Griffith of Verona; a nephew, Ryan Tierney, of Clemmons, NC; and her two dear puppies, Emmitt and Bella, who brought her much comfort and happiness. At Kathie's request, there are no calling hours and a memorial mass celebrating her life will be scheduled in the future at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations in Kathie's name may be made to the Oneida City Hospital, Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford, or the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. The family expresses heartfelt appreciation to all of the medical professionals and friends who supported and cared for Kathie. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 25, 2019