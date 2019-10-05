Home

Katharine "Kathie" (Patrick) Tierney

Verona: Katharine "Kathie" (Patrick) Tierney, 73, of Verona, passed from this life on July 22, 2019, after a brief and courageous fight against cancer.At Kathie's request, there was no calling hours. A Memorial Mass celebrating her life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Our lady of Good Counsel Church, 5652 E. Main Street, Verona, NY, with Rev. Edmund Castronovo celebrant. In lieu of flowers or other gifts, donations in Kathie's name may be made to the Oneida City Hospital, Hospice and Palliative Care of New Hartford, or the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
