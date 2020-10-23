New Hartford, NY: Katherine Edna (Cronin) Ritter, 97, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the Sequoia House of Sitrin Healthcare. Katherine was born in Rome, N.Y., June 5, 1923, a daughter of the late John and Edna (Dragon) Cronin. She was educated in Rome schools. At one time, Katherine was married to Richard Ritter, and from their union came their two sons. Mrs. Ritter worked as a secretary in her husband’s accounting firm and also as the Horsemen’s Bookkeeper at Vernon Downs. A warm friendly woman, whose sense of humor was appreciated by all, Katherine was a dear friend to so many. She was welcoming to everyone and her house became everybody’s home away from home. Katherine is survived by two sons, Mark Ritter, of Ocala, FL. and Chris Ritter and Marilyn Tallerico, of Johnson City, NY; a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Blackmon; grandchildren, Marcus and Tracey Ritter and Todd Ritter; and seven great-grandchildren. Her daughter-in-law, Shirley Ritter; and her siblings, Jeanne, Ann Margaret, John and Harriet Cronin, predeceased her. The family wishes to thank the Sequoia House at Sitrin Healthcare for the wonderful care shown to Katherine, especially caregiver Kennesha Barnes and activity director Nancy Kissel. Katherine’s memorial service will be held at a future date. During these difficult times of limited socialization, please consider leaving a message of sympathy online, as this is a great source of comfort to the family. Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com
