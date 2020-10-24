1/1
Katherine Edna Ritter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Katherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.: Katherine Edna (Cronin) Ritter, 97, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the Sequoia House of Sitrin Healthcare. Katherine was born in Rome, N.Y., June 5, 1923, a daughter of the late John and Edna (Dragon) Cronin. She was educated in Rome schools. At one time, Katherine was married to Richard Ritter, and from their union came their two sons. Mrs. Ritter worked as a secretary in her husband’s accounting firm and also as the Horsemen’s Bookkeeper at Vernon Downs. A warm friendly woman, whose sense of humor was appreciated by all, Katherine was a dear friend to so many. She was welcoming to everyone and her house became everybody’s home away from home. Katherine is survived by two sons, Mark Ritter, of Ocala, Fla., and Chris Ritter and Marilyn Tallerico, of Johnson City, N.Y.; a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Blackmon; grandchildren, Marcus and Tracey Ritter and Todd Ritter; and seven great grandchildren. Her daughter-in-law, Shirley Ritter; and her siblings, Jeanne, Ann Margaret, John and Harriet Cronin, predeceased her. The family wishes to thank the Sequoia House at Sitrin Healthcare for the wonderful care shown to Katherine, especially caregiver Kennesha Barnes and activity director Nancy Kissel. Katherine’s memorial service will be held at a future date. During these difficult times of limited socialization, please consider leaving a message of sympathy online, as this is a great source of comfort to the family. Online Memorials at MattFuneralHome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/katherine-edna-ritter-1

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Matt Funeral Home
700 Rutger St
Utica, NY 13501
315-724-0218
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
I loved Katherine From The First Day We Met We Had A Bond We Talked About Everything She Was Even One Of The First Residents At Sequoia To Hold My Grandbaby I'm Gonna Miss Her Dearly I Was By Her Side Till She Took Her Last Breath.Till Me Meet Again Grandma Love You Always May You Rest In Heaven My Dear Angel..
Kennesha Barnes
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved