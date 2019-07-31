|
Katherine “Kathy” Engelbrecht, 71, died Friday, July 26, 2019. Kathy was born on December 5, 1947 in Augusta, NY, the daughter of Theodore and Christine Diehl Engelbrecht. Kathy had an infectious smile and gentle soul. She enjoyed her day and work programs, bowling, music, television, and visiting Disney World. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her brothers, Richard; Ted (Sharyn); JC (Bonnie); and several nieces and nephews. The family appreciates and would like to thank Loi Wynn, nurse; Sue Relyea, cousin; the Walnut Street staff; and the NYS Office for People with Developmental Disabilities for the support, encouragement, and care they provided Kathy over the years. A graveside service will be held 11am Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Kirkland Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Arc, Oneida-Lewis Chapter.Arrangements by Prince-Boyd & Hyatt Home For Funerals, Inc., 210 W. Court Street, Rome, NY.You may view the obituary and send a message of sympathy online at www.princeboydhyatt.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/katherine-kathy-engelbrecht
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019