ROME – Kathleen “Kay” H. Skinner, 91, of Seifert Road, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in the Extended Care Facility of Oneida Health where she had been a resident for the last 17 days. Born in Oneida on Oct. 9, 1929, she was the daughter of Raymond J. and Kathleen Snyder Cassidy. A lifelong resident of the area, she attended St. Patrick’s School and was a graduate of Oneida High School and Powlesand Business School. She married B. Terry Skinner in Hamilton on Nov. 11, 1981. Kay was employed at one time with Onondaga Supply, Hermann Oil, as the secretary to the principal at Christian Brothers Academy and upon her marriage assisted her husband with Skinner’s Harbor and Snug Harbor. She was a communicant of St. Peter’s Church, Rome, a member of the Catholic Daughter of America, Court Our Lady 1250, Rome Arts Center and was involved with the food programs at St. Peter’s Mission of the Christ Child. Kay got many hours of enjoyment from pursuing several disciplines of arts and craftes as a member of Elsa Flaminios “Academy” where she met with friends weekly to practice their arts and crafts. Kay also loved to accompany Terry on many hunting adventures. She successfully harvested game animals at home and in Africa, Canada, New Zealand and several American states. Surviving besides her husband of thirty-nine years, Terry, are her son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Janice Siver of Canastota; her grandchildren, Jill and Kevin Rock and Peter Siver and Cherie Enigk: great-grandchildren, Samantha Cassidy Rock, Jacob Rock and Emmalyn Siver; her brothers and sisters-in-laws, Vaughn and Sally Skinner and Janice and Richard Reif; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her in-laws, Harold and Florence Skinner and her former husband, Robert F. Siver. Kay was a joyful person to be around. she instilled happiness in everyone that she came in contact with. All who knew her thank her for the love and beautiful memories that were shared. Funeral services will be held 8:15 a.m., Saturday from the Strong, Burns and Sprock Funeral Home, 7751 Merrick Road, Rome and 9 Aa.m. from St. Peter’s Church, Rome where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Reverend Sean O’ Brien, pastor. Interment will be made in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Friends may call from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Contributions, in her memory, may be made to St. Peter’s Mission of the Christ Child, c/o St. Peter’s Church. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www. campbell-dean.com
