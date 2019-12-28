Home

Ironside Funeral Home
342 Main St.
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2978
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Oneida American Legion
398 N. Main St
Oneida, NY
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Oneida American Legion, 398 N. Main St., Oneida, where all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to the Upstate Cancer Center Foundation, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY, 13210. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
