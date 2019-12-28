|
|
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Oneida American Legion, 398 N. Main St., Oneida, where all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathy’s memory to the Upstate Cancer Center Foundation, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY, 13210. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019