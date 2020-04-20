|
|
Kathleen M. (Denman) Scofield, 51 of Chittenango passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 unexpectedly at the Oneida Healthcare Center. Kathy was born August 11, 1968 in Oswego. Kathy enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to spend her time camping with her husband, laughing and spending time with her grandchildren. Kathy also loved to spend her time cooking whether it was at home in the kitchen or on a campfire. She is predeceased by her step-father Tom Marshall and father-in-law Doug Mohorter. She is survived by her husband of 31 years, Randy Scofield, her mother Carol Marshall, her father Charlie (Marie) Denman, her sister Debbie (Skip) Hall and mother-in-law Linda Mohorter. She is also survived by her 3 daughters, Kristina (John) Baldwin, Elizabeth (Chris) Case and Rebekka Scofield (Chris Spaulding), 7 grandchildren, 2 nephews, a niece and several aunts and uncles. Kathy will be laid to rest with family at a private graveside ceremony in Oakwood Cemetery, Chittenango. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Chittenango Volunteer Fire Company or the Chittenango Police Department. G.F. ZIMMER F.H. CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathleen-m-scofield
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2020