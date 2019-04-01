|
|
Verona- Kathryn (Bubbles) Walsh-It is with great sadness, that the family of Kathryn (Bubbles) Walsh announces her passing on March 28, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her son Charles (Rhonda) Walsh, daughter Mary (Clarence) Martin, grandson Clayton (Honore) Walsh, and granddaughter Lisa Martin along with one great grandson Desmon Walsh. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles (Chuck) Walsh. She worked for many years in the Miracle Mile Room at Vernon Downs as a waitress and then in later years in a retail shop at the Turning Stone Casino. She also enjoyed working alongside her husband in their cabinet shop business. Her nickname of Bubbles best described her as she was a true joy to be around with her feisty, bubbly personality. Per her request there will be no services. Her only wish was that whenever you think of her, it will always bring a smile. She will be interred at a later date alongside her husband. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-bubbles-walsh
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019