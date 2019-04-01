Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Walsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn (Bubbles) Walsh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathryn (Bubbles) Walsh Obituary
Verona- Kathryn (Bubbles) Walsh-It is with great sadness, that the family of Kathryn (Bubbles) Walsh announces her passing on March 28, 2019 at the age of 89. She is survived by her son Charles (Rhonda) Walsh, daughter Mary (Clarence) Martin, grandson Clayton (Honore) Walsh, and granddaughter Lisa Martin along with one great grandson Desmon Walsh. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Charles (Chuck) Walsh. She worked for many years in the Miracle Mile Room at Vernon Downs as a waitress and then in later years in a retail shop at the Turning Stone Casino. She also enjoyed working alongside her husband in their cabinet shop business. Her nickname of Bubbles best described her as she was a true joy to be around with her feisty, bubbly personality. Per her request there will be no services. Her only wish was that whenever you think of her, it will always bring a smile. She will be interred at a later date alongside her husband. http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathryn-bubbles-walsh
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.