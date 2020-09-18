Kathy A. Bunting Brown, 66, of Bailey Rd., Hubbardsville, NY, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at her home.She was born September 27, 1953 in Hamilton, NY a daughter of the late Aubrey and Jane Allen Roberts and was a graduate of Hamilton High School. On February 13, 1971, Kathy married Kenneth M. Bunting who predeceased her on June 6, 1996. On April 25, 2015, she married Barry L. Brown in Hamilton. Kathy worked for Hamilton Orthopedics for 30 years until retiring. She enjoyed visiting in Sharon Springs, camping, gardening at home and her flowers. Her favorite times were those spent with her grandchildren. She loved going to their school functions and sporting events and took great pride in their accomplishments.Surviving are her husband, Barry; her children, Kenneth M. Bunting, Kristen M. (Thomas) Rutledge, all of Hamilton; grandchildren, Jacob and Braeden Bunting, Ryan and Gavin Rutledge; sisters, Donna (David) Smith of New Berlin; Jane (Thomas) Furner of Hamilton; Sharon Von Matt of Rochester; brother, Joseph (Judy) Roberts of Norwich; sister-in-law, Penny Beckert of S. New Berlin; in-laws, Joanie (Douglas) Frederick, Kim (Paul) Lamb, all of Hamilton; her special long-time friend Marilyn Engle of Clinton; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by a brother, Frank Roberts.Funeral services will be held at 11am Monday, September 21, 2020 at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 25 Broad St., Hamilton, NY.Interment will be in the Graham Cemetery, Hubbardsville.Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Sunday, September 20, from 2-4pm.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kathy-a-bunting-brown