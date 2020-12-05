ONEIDA- Keith M. Leonard, 76, of Oneida, died Suddenly Thursday, December 3, 2020, while fishing on the Salmon River near Altmar, N.Y. Keith was an accomplished fisherman, watercolor artist, dog sledder, gardener, and a licensed optician. He operated in an optical finishing lab in Oneida until retiring in 2018 and worked as a relief optician at several area ophthalmic offices. Born in Utica, on May 30, 1944 he was the son of Floyd and Lena Fovel Leonard and was a graduate of Utica Free Academy. After attending MVCC, he started a long career in the optical business while also pursuing his artistic goals. He was Director of the Rome Art Association and the Corresponding Secretary of the Central New York Watercolor Society. His paintings have found new homes as far away as New Zealand, and he frequently exhibited at local shows and galleries, as well as Cape Cod. Keith is survived by his wife Sharon, of Oneida; daughter Janice Bortner of Texas; son Dylan Leonard of Whitesboro; stepdaughter Colleen (Randel Brown) Breivogel of Newburgh; stepson Colin (Sarah) Breivogel of New Jersey; and brother Richard Leonard of North Carolina. He leaves behind a collection of grandchildren who loved him dearly. He also leaves behind his best friend and fishing partner Bill Kautsky of Poughquag NY; his best canine companion, Selena; and special cousins, Dennis and Christine Jones of Ilion. He was predeceased by his, his brother Robert Leonard of Deerfield, his sister Janet Ferris, and a grandson, Jason Calderara of Minnesota. As per Keith’s wishes there will be no services at this time. There will be a memorial event when the COVID pandemic has passed. Arrangements are under the direction of the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida. Donations in Keith’s memory can be made to Wanderer’s Rest Humane Association Inc. or Rescue Mission of Utica, 293 Genesee St. Utica 13501. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com
. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/keith-m-leonard