Kellie Froelick
Kellie A. Froelick, 54, of MacArthur Parkway, Oneida, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, in the Emergency Room of Oneida Health Hospital after being stricken at home.Family and friends are invited and may call on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 12:00 PM (noon) to 2:00 PM at the Ironside Funeral Home, Inc., 342 Main St., Oneida. The funeral home staff respectfully asks that you wear a face covering into our facility and try to maintain proper social distancing protocols. There will be a time of celebration of Kellie’s life on Saturday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Jack’s or Better, Lake Rd., Oneida. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice. You may view obituary and send a message of condolence online at www.ironsidefuneralhome.com

Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
