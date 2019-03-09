|
Oneida-Kenneth A. Bielby, age 71, of Middle Road passed away Thursday afternoon, March 7, 2019 in St. Joseph’s Hospital of Syracuse with his loving family at his bedside. He was born on February 6, 1948 in Rome, New York and grew up in the Verona Beach area and attended Oneida City Schools. On June 30, 1965 Ken enlisted with the United States Navy and served in the Vietnam War.On August 2, 1969 Ken and Christine M. Thomas were united in marriage in Oneida, New York and started their family together.Ken was a singer-songwriter in his own band and played at many local venues. Prior to his retirement Ken worked at Griffiss Air Force Base and raised animals. His hobbies included fishing, competing in stock car races at local speedways, and spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are his wife, Christine M. Bielby of Oneida, his compadre Pete Sorenson (family), one son Derik (Melissa) Bielby of NC, two daughters Kerrie Baker and Robin Colclough both of Oneida, five grandchildren, Madyson Bielby, Hunter Colclough, Dennis (Ericka) Bielby, Brooke Baker and Gabrielle Baker, one great-grandson Reider Kenneth Bielby, Pierpont White (and family), many nieces and nephews who helped light the path forward for his family, and all of his brothers and sisters in music.Ken was predeceased by his mother, Emma, and also his seven siblings; Richard “Sonny”, Claude “Buddy”, Irving, Charlie, Donna, Gary, and Dawn.Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday March 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front St., Vernon, NY. A brief memorial service will be at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home immediately following calling hours. Spring burial will be with military honors. Online condolences may be sent to malekifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-a-bielby
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019