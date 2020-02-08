|
Kenneth (Ken) A. Spade Sr. of Chittenango, passed away on February 5, 2020 after a battle with early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Ken is a graduate of Chittenango High School and was a member of the Teamsters Local 317 and a driver for P & C Foods for 25+ years. He was also the owner of Scarecrow Computer Services and was the “go to” guy for many local customers. Ken was also a member of the Madison-Oneida Amateur Radio club and had the call sign N2UUT. Born in Oneida, Ken was a longtime resident of Chittenango. Predeceased by his parents, Roy K. Spade and Vivienne (Trapasso) Spade, and his sister Karen Spade. Ken is survived by his wife of thirty-two years, Tina (Strong) Spade, and his children Ken Spade II, Amelia (Amy) Spade and Jennifer Spade, grandchildren Brianna Spade and Kenneth III along with his sisters, Gail Sgarlata of Kirkville and Patricia Gallagher of Kent, CT. Ken’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff that cared for him over the past 15 months while he resided at the Grand in Chittenango. Ken enjoyed his daily coffee and was a regular customer at the local Dunkin Donuts where they will be celebrating his life with a $5 “Ken Special” of his favorite foods this week. Calling hours will be from 4 – 7 pm on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at G.F. Zimmer Funeral Home, 702 Legion Drive in Chittenango with a service to follow. Burial will be in the spring. In lieu of flowers, his family asks that contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY 441 Kirkpatrick St, Syracuse, NY 13204 G.F. ZIMMER FH CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-a-spade-sr
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020