Canastota - Kenneth E. VanValkenburgh, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, where he was a resident since March.
Born in Elk Creek, NY, he resided in Canastota. He served in the US Navy in the late 50's, worked as a farmer in his early years and worked at the Madison-Oneida ARC as a bus driver for over 30 years, retiring in 2011.
He was predeceased by his wife, Nora (Boylan); his mother, Phyllis; his father, Harry; three sisters; four brothers; a granddaughter and a grandson.
Ken is survived by his son, Kenneth VanValkenburgh, Jr.; step daughters, Tammy (Stephen) Shepard, Cindy (Carl) Ramsey and Dawn (Dave) Arnold; step sons, Adolph and James Schara; brother, Leonard VanValkenburgh; sister, Lorinda VanValkenburgh; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday at 1 pm at St. Helena Cemetery, Oneida.
Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com