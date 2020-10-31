1/1
Kenneth E. VanValkenburgh
Canastota - Kenneth E. VanValkenburgh, 87, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Crouse Community Center in Morrisville, where he was a resident since March.

Born in Elk Creek, NY, he resided in Canastota. He served in the US Navy in the late 50's, worked as a farmer in his early years and worked at the Madison-Oneida ARC as a bus driver for over 30 years, retiring in 2011.

He was predeceased by his wife, Nora (Boylan); his mother, Phyllis; his father, Harry; three sisters; four brothers; a granddaughter and a grandson.

Ken is survived by his son, Kenneth VanValkenburgh, Jr.; step daughters, Tammy (Stephen) Shepard, Cindy (Carl) Ramsey and Dawn (Dave) Arnold; step sons, Adolph and James Schara; brother, Leonard VanValkenburgh; sister, Lorinda VanValkenburgh; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to a graveside service on Wednesday at 1 pm at St. Helena Cemetery, Oneida.

Arrangements are with Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home, Oneida. To express sympathy, please visit coolican-mcsweeney.com

Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Coolican-McSweeney Funeral Home
322 Washington Ave
Oneida, NY 13421
315-363-2650
