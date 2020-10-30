1/1
Kenneth M. Merriman II
1982 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kenneth Mark Merriman II age 37, of Morrisville, NY, passed away unexpectedly on October 26, 2020, at Community Memorial Hospital in Hamilton.Kenny was born December 20, 1982 in Hamilton, a son of Kenneth M. and Jane M. Shantal Merriman and received his education at Morrisville-Eaton High School. He was employed at DMB Construction. He had a passion for sports from an early age, playing little league baseball, football and soccer. He enjoyed snowboarding and skateboarding as well as ice skating. Kenny was a good father, a good friend and a very hard worker. He will be missed by all.He is survived by his daughters Kalena and Meadow Merriman and their mother Alicia; his fiancé Brooke Wameling; his mother Jane Merriman; his father Kenneth Merriman; his sister Ciji Merriman; his brother Randy Mercier; his grandmother Jane Gilmore; his uncles and aunts, Gary and Robyn Merriman; Michael Bennett; Shari and Dennis Rice; Bobby and Ann Shantal; Sue Harris; Mark Merriman; and Mary Lou Beasock; cousins Candace and Robert Clemens and their daughters Adriana and Cadance Clemens; and Amanda Merriman; his dear friend and wife Shaun and Raina Barber and their daughters Peyton and Sienna and son Nathan; several additional aunts, uncles, cousins and family members; so many very dear friends and of course his MoVegas family. Kenny was predeceased by his great-grandparents Elmer Burkert and Clementine “Granny” Burkert; grandfather Ward Merriman and his wife Barbara Merriman, grandparents Leon and Elizabeth Shantal; great-grandparents Gordon and Ida Bishop.Friends are invited to call at the Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home, 31 Cedar St., Morrisville on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 6-8pm.Services and interment are private.To send a condolence and sign the Book of Memories online go to www.burgessandtedescofuneralhomes.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kenneth-m-merriman-ii

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burgess & Tedesco Funeral Home
31 Cedar St
Morrisville, NY 13408
315-684-9262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by oneidadispatch.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved