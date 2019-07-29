|
|
Rochester - Kevin C. Bushnell, age 34, a former local area resident passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, July 24, 2019 in Strong Memorial Hospital with his loving family at his bedside after a courageous battle with complications of a rare cancer knows as NUT Midline Carcinoma. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from, 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 464 Sherrill Rd., Sherrill, NY, 13461. Burial will be Monday, August 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Valley View Cemetery, 1776 Middle Road, Oneida, NY. In memory of Kevin donations may be sent to NUT Midline Carcinoma Research. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com . A full obituary will follow in Thursdays Oneida Dispatch
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on July 30, 2019