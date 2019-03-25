|
Vernon-Kevin M. McCarthy, age 59, of Van Epps Street and a longtime resident of New Jersey passed away unexpectedly Monday morning March 18, 2019 after being stricken ill at home. In keeping with Kevin’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services. In lieu of flowers please send donations in memory of Kevin to the Humane Society of Rome Inc., 6247 Lamphear Rd., Rome, NY, 13449. Arrangements are with the Malecki Funeral Home of Vernon. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.com
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019