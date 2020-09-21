1/1
Kyle E. Roache
Oriskany Falls- Kyle E. Roache, age 23, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, September 19, 2020 in Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He was born on December 6, 1996 in Oneida, New York a son of Jennifer Roache and Steven Way and was a graduate of Vernon Verona Sherrill High School and attended Siena College. Kyle enjoyed cooking, baking, fishing, NY baseball and car racing and more car racing and even more car racing. He is survived by his mother Jennifer and step father Bradley Rotach, his father Steven Way and step mother Heather Clark, his siblings, Ryan, Tyler and Andrew Rotach, Cameron Ostrander, Kennadee, Carson and Kinsley Way and Shadric Roundy, his paternal grandfathers Everett “Jr.” Way and Mike Rotach Sr. and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his grandmothers, Mary L. Roache, Shelly Way and Karen B. Rotach and his favorite aunt Lynda Gates. Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Malecki Funeral Home Inc., 23 Front Street, Vernon, NY where facial coverings and social distancing will be observed. Graveside services and burial will be on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Maple Grove Cemetery, Rt. 5, Vernon, NY. Online condolences may be sent to maleckifuneralhome.commaleckifuneralhome.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/kyle-e-roach

Published in The Oneida Daily Dispatch from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
September 21, 2020
Jen and Steve, I am very sorry to hear about your son's passing. You can take comfort that he is in a better place. My prayers are with your family during this very difficult time.
Stephanie D Schell
