SHERRILL- Kyra M. Mennig, 18 months old, passed away early Monday morning, April 8, 2019, in St. Margaret’s Center, Albany, where she had been a patient for the past four days.Born in Oneida on October 12, 2017, she was the daughter of Nadia Hoke and Jacob Mennig.Surviving besides her parents are: maternal grandmother, Brandy Howlett of Oneida; paternal grandmother, Amanda Kampf of Morrisville; paternal grandfather, Shane Mennig of Morrisville; maternal great-grandparents, Laura and John Hoke-Evans of Bridgewater and Bill and Renee Vineall of Sherrill; paternal great-grandmother, Eileen Kampf of Augusta, several aunts, uncles and cousins.Funeral services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family with interment being made in Oneida Castle Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Golisano Children’s Hospital, 1 Children’s Circle, Syracuse, NY 13210 or to the Siegenthaler Center, 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413To leave a message of condolence, visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/kyra-m-mennig
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019