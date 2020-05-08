Lansing “Lanny” S. Whaley- entered eternal life on Thursday May 7, 2020. Born in Canastota on July 12, 1951, son of Frederick and Betty Whaley. Lanny lived his life in the Rolling Hills of Canastota, New York where he and his family enjoyed building dreams together. Lanny married his loving wife Roxanne Whaley on July 18th, 1970. He was the founder and owner of Rolling Hills Street Rods and Restorations, upon retiring in 2018. Lanny’s biggest passion was restoring, building, and showing his classic car. He loved to take his 1934 Ford Coupe to car shows. He has many awards and trophies to prove his craftsmanship. Lanny enjoyed Sundays at the ESTA Safety Park watching the drag racing, sharing found memories of him racing at the Utica Rome drag strip with his wife and old friends by his side. Lanny enjoyed taking summer camping trips to the Adirondacks with his family. Surviving beside his wife, Roxanne of Canastota; two sons Shane and Janet of Canastota, Michael and Tracy of Kirkville, seven sisters; Patsy Cook, Ruth Burbidge, Barbara Yelvington, Mary McCormick, Heidi Hart, Jeanie Hasting, and Debra Preston; 4 grandchildren; Zachary Whaley, Keira Whaley, Michael Whaley JR and Jenica Lawton, two great grandchildren Logan Whaley and Paisleigh Griffin. Lanny is predeceased by his two sisters Gale Luczak and Joyce Jones. There will be no services upon request from the family. G.F. ZIMMER FUNERAL HOME CHITTENANGO 315-687-3366 http://www.lastingmemories.com/lansing-lanny-s-whaley
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch from May 8 to May 10, 2020.