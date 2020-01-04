|
MUNNSVILLE:Larry B. Gabriel, 81, of Middle Road, passed away on Friday evening, 1/3, 2020.Born in Nedrow on January 29, 1938, he was the son of Ralph Gabriel and Elizabeth “Libby” Thomas. A lifelong resident of Central New York, Larry was educated in Syracuse. He married Dorene Janson in Liverpool on August 11, 1962.Prior to his retirement, Larry was employed by the Oneida Indian Nation with the facilities department and had formerly been employed by the former Local 40, Laborers Union.Larry enjoyed playing pool, hunting, fishing and playing golf and was always busy. He was a fan of all sports, frequently watching various teams on television. Larry was a member of the Oneida Nation Elders group with whom he traveled and participated in various activities.Surviving besides his wife Dorene are: two sons, Marty (Elena) Gabriel of Liverpool, Jeff (Lori) Gabriel of East Syracuse; one daughter, Lorraine “LoLo” King of Chittenango; one step-son, Dale (Laurel) Janson of Stonybrook; nine grandchildren, Raquel, Lawrence, Eddie, Steven, Mackenzie, Kaleigh, Alex, Luke and Heather; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Helen Jones of Nedrow and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Sarah Stout, Rosella Peters and Maynard “Dip” Gabriel.Friends may call at the Campbell-Dean Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Main Street, Oneida on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 4-6PM. Interment will be made at a later date. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.campbell-dean.com. CAMPBELL-DEAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Oneida http://www.lastingmemories.com/larry-b-gabriel
Published in Oneida Daily Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020